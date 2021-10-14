126 U.S.–bound Haitan migrants rescued from shipping container in Guatemala

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – 126 U.S.-bound migrants were rescued from an abandoned shipping container in Guatemala.

It happened over the weekend after local police received reports of cries and knocking coming from inside the container.

Police believe the migrants were abandoned by smugglers, who were paid to smuggle them to the U.S.

Out of 126 people, more than 100 were Haitians while 11 were from Nepal and nine were from Ghana.

They are now being returned to Honduras where authorities believe they started their journey.

Immigration Attorney Esther Valdes Clayton joined KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries to discuss the situation.