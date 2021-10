12th Annual Miracle Babies Gala will be held this Saturday

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Enjoy an evening under the moon and the stars, this Saturday.

Miracle Babies is hosting its 12th Annual Gala. Proceeds will go to support critically ill newborns. Miracle Circle Member, Dr. Mona Hacker, spoke with KUSI’s Lauren Phinney about the event.

For those interested in attending the Gala, tickets can be purchased at www.miraclebabiesgala.org