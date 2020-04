13.1 mile journey helping East county runner fill 3,000 mile divide

Danielle Edmonds is a grad student at NYU, but due to the effects of the Coronavirus in New York had to come home to San Diego.

She was scheduled to do two half marathons in the city that were both canceled given the circumstances in the world, but she didn’t want to just give up.

So, on the day she was supposed to run one through Central Park, she mapped out a course and decided to do it alone right here in San Diego.