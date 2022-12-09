13th annual Love Thy Neighbor Toy Drive taking place at Border View YMCA

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – You can help us make the holidays a bit brighter during these uncertain times as we gather toys and clothing for kids in San Diego and Tijuana, Mexico, The 13th annual LOVE THY NEIGHBOR toy drive will be taking place at Border View YMCA from 12:00 pm – 5:00 pm.

It will be a day filled with DJs, live music, food, classic cars, as well as a special appearance by Grammy award winning Latin R&B Singer Frankie J and Austin Carlile (formerly of the Rock Band “Of Mice & Men”).

Bring new unwrapped toys to benefit the children of Es Por Los Niños (organization helping children living with AIDS and HIV in Tijuana), San Ysidro School District, several Tijuana neighborhoods, as well as many organizations throughout San Diego. Santa Claus will also be on site to take photos with the kids.

Love Thy Neighbor founder Ruben Torres, and singer Frankie J, joined KUSI’s Paul Rudy on Good Morning San Diego to encourage people to donate toys, and come attend the event for a day filled with fun & giving.

For more information visit: www.lovethyneighbormovement.com