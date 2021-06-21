13th Annual Taste of Little Italy starts Tuesday

The 13th Annual Taste of Little Italy is back in person and kicks off Tuesday June 22nd. Taste will now be held over two days, Tuesday, June 22 and Wednesday, June 23, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. each day. Attendees will be able to take in the summer air while walking through the neighborhood’s 48 square blocks, sampling mouthwatering bites from over 20 culinary gems. Each evening different restaurants will be showcased. A Taste Passport is provided to ticketholders as a guide, listing all participating restaurants, menu offerings.

Sam the Cooking Guy joined Allie Wagner on Good Morning San Diego to discuss the event but also encourage people to support small businesses and also be patient as many are short staffed.

Current participating restaurants include: Allegro, Ballast Point, Bencotto, Bobboi Natural Gelato, Buon Appetito, Caffe Italia, Civico 1845, Crack Shack, Craft & Commerce, Davanti Enoteca, Filippi’s Pizza Grotto, Farmer’s Table, Frost Me Café & Bakery, Graze by Sam, M Winehouse, Mikkeller Brewing, Monello, Mr. Moto Pizza, Nolita Hall, Not Not Tacos, Pali Wine Co., Parakeet Café, Puerto La Boca & Samsburgers.

The Taste of Little Italy happening Tuesday and Wednesday! Limited tickets still available, but @thecookingguy says to come visit and support all of your local restaurants and stores @LittleItalySD @KUSINews @KUSI_GMSD pic.twitter.com/ffjNtxtKeE — Allie Wagner (@alliewagnertv) June 21, 2021