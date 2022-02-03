13th Annual Warrior Spirit 5K and Family Festival happening Saturday in Carlsbad

CARLSBAD (KUSI) – Carlsbad and the surrounding San Diego County communities will come together to celebrate the 13th annual Mitchell Thorp Foundation 5K Run/Walk and Family Festival – on Saturday, February 5, 2022, at Poinsettia Park in Carlsbad. Event runs from 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Beth and Brad Thorp, co-founders of the foundation, truly understand what community all is about after receiving incredible emotional and financial support and outpouring of love that took place on their behalf when their son Mitchell became critically ill. Mitchell courageously fought for five years, but ultimately lost his battle with an undiagnosed illness. The local community came together for the Thorp family and has continued to come together over the last 13 years to support other local families whose children are fighting for their tomorrow.

This annual 5K event is Mitchell Thorp Foundation’s largest fundraiser of the year, allowing them to help more families with children diagnosed with life-threatening medical conditions. Through their four programs Medical and Home Assistance, Healing and Rehabilitation, Conversion Wheelchair Vans, and Youth Leadership Council. They have helped and brought hope to countless number of families and children fighting for their tomorrow. Each year, a half a million children in the United States, including more than an estimated 2,000 children in San Diego County, are diagnosed with these types of conditions. Applications file in monthly for assistance, the Mitchell Thorp Foundation has made it their mission to help as many children and families as possible.

The 13th Annual 5K Run/Walk and Family Festival is themed around these” Warrior Children” who are fighting for their tomorrow. “Nothing is more powerful than seeing the Warrior Spirit in these children as they battle every day,” noted MTF Co-Founder and CEO, Brad Thorp. “That is why this day is so powerful – seeing the community come together to show their “Warrior Spirit to Help a Warrior Child.”

This year’s event will include a patriotic skydive demonstration, live bands along route, DJ, warmups, dance contest, San Diego Padres Friar and Pad Squad, along with health and wellness vendors. The Family Fun Festival will have games, prizes, inflatable obstacles & interactives, mini-therapy ponies and activities for the entire family to enjoy.

The event is once again made possible by the support of our generous sponsors, including Independent Financial Group, Aethercomm, The Gym, Clinicomp, Tri-City Medical Center and gomacro. It’s never too late to be a corporate sponsor, and or create a company team to participate. To learn more, go to www.mitchellthorp.org to register, start a team or donate to help a child.