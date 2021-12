14-year-old Ari Avina making her mark on the running world one race at a time

Arielle Avina has been running since she was 7 years old with the hopes of one day running in the Boston Marathon and being a marathoner in the Olympics.

At just 14, she has made a name for herself across the running world and even is being looked at by Nike.

And although she has accomplished a lot in her young life so far, she still has many miles to run and many impacts to make across the running landscape.