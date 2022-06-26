14-year-old boy killed in Hit-and-Run

ESCONDIDO (KUSI) – A 14-year-old boy was killed in a hit-and-run accident while on a crosswalk Saturday afternoon.

Escondido Police responded to a call at 9:27 p.m. reporting a pedestrian had been struck on the intersection of Bear Valley Parkway and Grand Avenue. Officers arrived to discover the boy lying in the roadway. The boy was transported to Palomar Medical Center where he later died from his injuries.

The vehicle had fled the scene when officers arrive. Investigations are still on going. Anyone with information is asked to call the primary investigator of the collision, Officer Paul Smyth, at 760-839-4423.