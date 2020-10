14-year-old part of winning team at Super Girl Surf Pro

OCEANSIDE (KUSI) – In the middle of a historic nearly wiped out competitive season, the world surf league steamed ahead with its Supergirl Surf Pro event in Oceanside last weekend.

14-year-old surfer Caity Simmers, claimed wins in both the team event and the QS division, becoming the youngest super girl in the event’s history.

Simmers joined Good Morning San Diego to discuss the competition.