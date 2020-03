140 paraplegic athletes gather for the World Para Surfing Championship

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The opening ceremony was held for the 2020 AmpSurf ISA World Para Surfing Championship, billed as the world’s largest surfing contest for surfers with physical challenges.

The ceremony was at La Jolla Shores with athletes from around the world.

KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon was there for the opening ceremonies.