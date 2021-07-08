140,000 San Diegans didn’t go back for second COVID-19 vaccine shot

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency reports that more than 140,000 San Diegans who have received their first dose of the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are overdue for their second dose.

As everyone knows at this point, the recommended spacing of doses is three weeks for the Pfizer vaccine and four weeks for the Moderna vaccine.

San Diego County News Center published an article explaining that “A single dose of either vaccine is significantly less effective at protecting people from getting sick, especially against the new variants of the virus, and County health officials encourage those overdue to get vaccinated as soon as possible.”

They added a person can receive the second shot long after the recommended time frame.

KUSI has heard from numerous San Diegans who didn’t go back to get their second shot. They say the first made them very sick, some even went to the hospital after receiving it, and said they simply didn’t want to go through that again.

Others say they found out natural immunity from COVID-19 is also very effective in preventing re-infection, so they decided going back to get the second shot wasn’t worth it.