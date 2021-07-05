14th Annual FCG International Junior Golf Championship

Founded in 2008, the FCG International Junior Golf Championship Formerly the San Diego Junior Masters, has grown to be the largest OPEN event in Junior Golf! This year the full event has just over 450 junior golfers from 10 different countries competing at Singing Hills Golf at Sycuan July 5-9, 2021. July 8-9th will be played at St Mark GC with golfers from ages 5-18. This is a great opportunity to be seen by college coaches and compete against the best in junior golf.

The best of the best in junior golf are playing today in the @futurechampions International Junior Golf Championship at @SingingHillsGR Details on @KUSI_GMSD @KUSINews pic.twitter.com/yuubmo7rdJ — Allie Wagner (@alliewagnertv) July 5, 2021