15th annual Duncan L. Hunter Wounded Marine Golf Classic takes place at Singing Hills

On Tuesday, April 13th, the 15th annual Duncan L. Hunter Wounded Marines Golf Classic teed off at Singing Hills at Sycuan golf course.

Over a decade ago, then Congressman Duncan L. Hunter established this golf event to raise funds for the Armed Services YMCA San Diego’s Wounded, Injured, and Ill program. This program provides free and much needed services to patients at the Naval Medical Center. This years Honorary Military Dignitary was Sgt. James Eddie Wright who served in the Battle of Fallujah.

The San Diego Armed Services YMCA is solely devoted to supporting military personnel and their families by providing programs and services that help strengthen young families as they learn to cope with the unique challenges of military life.

“We are truly dedicated to making a difference for our service members and their families and this fundraising event helps make many of our programs and services possible.” Tim Ney, Executive Director of the Armed Services YMCA San Diego.

