16-year-old boy fatally stabbed in Oceanside

OCEANSIDE (CNS) – Police have made an arrest Thursday in the stabbing death of a 16-year-old boy in Oceanside.

The suspect, a male juvenile, was arrested by police on suspicion of murder, according to media reports. The name of the attacker was not released because of his age. Police are continuing to investigate the stabbing.

Justin Ferguson, 16, died Tuesday night after being stabbed in Oceanside.

The incident happened just before 5 p.m. near Martin Luther King Jr. Park located at 4300 Mesa Drive, according to Oceanside police.

Despite being taken to Tri-City Medical Center and undergoing life- saving measures, the teen died just after 11 p.m.