16-year-old boy reported missing

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – An at-risk 16-year-old boy was reported missing Tuesday.

Alexander Adrian Ito Jones was last seen at about 10 a.m. in the area of the Palisade at Westfield UTC luxury high-rise apartment building in the 8000 block of Lombard Place, according to a San Diego Police Department statement.

Alexander is Black, 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs about 140 pounds, with brown hair. He was last seem wearing black glasses, a black jacket with red trim, blue pants, black shoes with lime green soles and was last seen carrying a red and black shoulder bag.

Alexander is new to San Diego and unfamiliar with the area, according to police. He has been diagnosed with a medical condition police did not disclose.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts was asked to call the SDPD at 619-531-2000.