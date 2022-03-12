16-year-old boy shot in thigh in City Heights alley

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A 16-year-old boy was shot in the thigh Saturday in a City Heights alley, police said.

The shooting happened at 1:29 a.m. Saturday in an alley in the 3200 block of 40th Street, a San Diego Police Department watch commander said.

The boy was taken to a hospital with a wound that was not considered to be life-threatening.

The victim was uncooperative with officers and no description of the shooter was immediately given, authorities said.