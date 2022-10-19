16-year-old dies after stabbing in Oceanside

OCEANSIDE (KUSI) – Police say a 16-year old boy died Tuesday night after being stabbed in Oceanside.

The incident happened just before 5 p.m. near Martin Luther King Jr. Park located at 4300 Mesa Drive, according to Oceanside police.

Despite being taken to Tri-City Medical Center and undergoing life-saving measures, the teen died just after 11 p.m.

No arrests have been made and no suspect has been identified, Oceanside Police said.

The stabbing is under investigation.