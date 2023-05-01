16-year-old Maliq Barnes from New Orleans accepted into more than 170 colleges

NEW ORLEANS (KUSI) – 16-year-old Maliq Barnes is a high school senior in New Orleans making national news headlines after being accepted into over 170 colleges.

Barnes has a 4.98 GPA, and is on the school’s basketball and track & field teams.

He has not yet made a decision on where to attend college, but plans to make his announcement on Wednesday.

Barnes joined KUSI’s Lauren Phinney on Good Morning San Diego to share more about himself and encourage other students to work hard.