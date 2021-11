16th Lost Lizard Off-road Fun Run welcomes all ages, all-wheel drive

KEARNY MESA (KUSI) – The 16th Lost Lizard Off-road Fun Run is a family fun event for seasoned off-roaders and those looking to get into the sport.

KUSI Auto Expert Dave Stall was joined by Audrey Mason, San Diego Off Road Coalition Vice President and Co Host of SDORC Lost Lizard, to discuss details of the event.

The event takes Nov. 13

All proceeds from the event go to keeping land open for future generations to use.