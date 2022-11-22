1776 Project PAC pushes school board accountability

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The 1776 Project PAC draws attention to the shift in K-12 history books toward the perspective of the oppressed, a practice which has turned an entire generation against nationalist tendencies.

The 1776 Project PAC calls attention to the activity of school boards across the nation and their actions against conservative families.

KUSI’s Paul Rudy was joined by Founder Ryan Girdusky of 1776 Project PAC to talk about the efforts of the org and what they’ve accomplished so far.