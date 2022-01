18-year-old Carlsbad native will compete in Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics

CARLSBAD (KUSI) – One San Diegan is about to make her Olympic debut at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics.

Carlsbad native Tessa Maud, US Snowboard Halfpipe Olympic athlete, is only 18-years-old and already on her way to the world stage for snowboarding.

Maud herself joined KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries on “Good Morning San Diego” to discuss her Olympic debut.