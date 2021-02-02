18-year-old man fatally shot at downtown hotel

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Investigators sought today to determine who fatally shot an 18-year-old man over the weekend at a Core-Columbia hotel.

Patrol officers responding to reports of gunfire shortly before 9:30 p.m. Sunday found the victim mortally wounded in a guest room at Days Inn by Wyndham San Diego in the 800 block of Ash Street, according to police.

Paramedics took the Escondido resident to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His name was withheld pending family notification.

Homicide detectives have determined that the victim was shot by one of several male companions who had been in the hotel room with him, Lt. Andra Brown said. The shooter fled to the north on Ninth Avenue along with two cohorts in a small, light-colored vehicle.