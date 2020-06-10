18th Annual Creek to Bay Cleanup goes virtual

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – I Love A Clean San Diego is taking one of its largest volunteer events virtual through Facebook Live in response to COVID-19 and current social distancing practices. The virtual, close-to-home event still gives residents an opportunity to safely participate in the popular cleanup in streets, parks, canyons and beaches within their own neighborhoods. Free online registration is now open at CreektoBay.org.

First, all participants are encouraged to register online as a volunteer. Then, tune into the event kick-off at 9 a.m. on June 20th at the I Love A Clean San Diego Facebook page, featuring hosts from I Love A Clean San Diego and its partners. The kick-off will provide important volunteer and safety information. Throughout the day, I Love A Clean San Diego will keep the live broadcast going through live check-ins with participants throughout the county who will share their experience and what pollutants they are finding.

Also new for this year’s event, I Love A Clean San Diego is excited to launch the Volunteer Impact Map. This participatory map allows volunteers countywide to submit their cleanup location and stats to create a visual and quantitative measurement of the day’s cleanup efforts. Participants will contribute to real-time, crowd-sourced metrics for the event. Once registered, volunteers will be sent a link to a simple survey to report back on their cleanup stats, which can be accessed on mobile devices or computers. Everyone is asked to check-in throughout the day to see the stats and locations expand.

Creek to Bay typically runs for three hours 9 a.m. to noon. However, organizers want as many people as possible to spend what time they can in their communities, so volunteers are able to participate anytime during the day.

“No matter where you live in San Diego County, we all live in one of the region’s 11 watersheds, which need our help to protect the inland environment, creeks, bays and ultimately the ocean,” said Len Hering, executive director at I Love A Clean San Diego. “This year, we are not organizing specific sites to avoid large group gatherings. Rather, we encourage residents to help their community close to home with immediate family and friends, and engage with us through social media to show their impact.”

