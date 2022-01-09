19 dead, 9 of them children, in NYC’s worst fire in decades

BRONX (KUSI) – A high-rise Bronx apartment building fire on Sunday caused the deaths of at least 19 people, nine of them children, in what city officials have dubbed one of New York City’s worst fires in more than 30 years.

“This is going to be one of the worst fires we have witnessed here in modern times in the City of New York,” said NYC Mayor Eric Adams during a press conference a few hours after the initial fire blazed through the building.

At least 63 initial victims were being treated for various injuries resulting from smoke and fire, the majority of them suffering from severe smoke inhalation, the commission of the New York City Fire Department confirmed.

Of those 63, at least 32 were taken to different hospitals with life-threatening injuries and another nine were seriously injured.

Names and ages of the victims have not yet been revealed, but FDNY confirmed that at least 19 people have died from their injuries.