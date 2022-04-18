19-year-old pedestrian fatally struck by semi on the 15 freeway

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A 19-year-old pedestrian was fatally struck by a big rig on the 15 Freeway, officials said Monday.

The man was walking on the right shoulder of the freeway when he — for reasons still under investigation — wandered into traffic and was struck by a Freightliner semi on Interstate 15 south of Carroll Canyon Road around 5:35 a.m. Sunday, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. It was still unclear why the man was walking on the freeway.