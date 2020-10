19th National Prescription Drug Take Back Day locations

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – DEA is holding its 19th National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Saturday, Oct. 24 at locations across the country. Drug Take Back Day is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Below is a list of locations where you can bring any prescription drugs.

NORTH:

Escondido Police Station 1163 N. Centre City Parkway, Escondido

Poway Sheriff’s Station 13100 Bowron Road, Poway

San Marcos Sheriff’s Station 182 Santar Place, San Marcos

Tri-City Medical Center 4002 Vista Way, Oceanside

CENTRAL

SDPD Eastern Division 9225 Aero Drive, San Diego

SDPD Northwestern Division 12592 El Camino Real, San Diego

SDPD Western Division 5215 Gaines Street, San Diego

EAST:

El Cajon Police Department 100 Civic Center Way, El Cajon

La Mesa Police Department 8085 University Avenue, La Mesa

SOUTH

Chula Vista Public Works 1800 Maxwell Drive, Chula Vista

Coronado Police Station 700 Orange Avenue, Coronado

Imperial Beach Sheriff’s Station 845 Imperial Beach Boulevard, Imperial Beach

National City Police Station 1200 National City Blvd., National City

Vaping devices accepted only if batteries have been removed.