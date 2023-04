1st Annual Southern California Asian & Pacific Islander Festival, April 29





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The first ever Southern California Asian & Pacific Islander Festival is coming to San Diego on April 29.

The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Oceanside Civic Center.

Over 20 Asian and Pacific Islander cultures will be represented.

KUSI’s Mark Mathis went live with local restaurants who will be featured at the event.