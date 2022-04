“1st Round Exposure” Camp promises to put prep players in recruiting spotlight





On Thursday, some of the best San Diego talent will be selected in the NFL Draft. But for the young ones ready to emerge, the journey is just beginning.

Team Makasi is driving to push that journey further with their annual 1st Round Exposure event, which will feature a combine and one-on-one session on April 30 and May 1. National recruiters and scouts will be in attendance.

3⭐️ DB Isaiah Buxton (Mater Dei Catholic HS) will be at the 1st Round Exposure April 30th/May 1st. Buxton is the 3rd ranked CB in the state of Cali for the 2024 class & has 7 total offers from schools like Cal, Arizona, Syracuse etc. Register at https://t.co/6z1EwJKRXc pic.twitter.com/S1Joy1Ku2j — TeamMakasi® (@TeamMakasi) April 26, 2022

3⭐️ LB Victory Johnson (Cathedral Catholic HS) will be at the 1st Round Exposure April 30th/May 1st. Victory is one of the top LB in the state & currently has 10 total offers to schools like USC, Washington, Utah, ASU. Come earn your respect. Register @ https://t.co/6z1EwJKRXc pic.twitter.com/TXsx6A00CJ — TeamMakasi® (@TeamMakasi) April 24, 2022

3⭐️ OL Jonah Rodriguez (Madison HS) will be at the 1st Round Exposure April 30th/May 1st. Jonah currently holds 12 D1 offers from the likes of ASU, Boise State, Colorado, Arizona etc. The top rated OL prospect in San Diego is coming to dominate. Register @ https://t.co/6z1EwJKRXc pic.twitter.com/vD32aGenvA — TeamMakasi® (@TeamMakasi) April 10, 2022