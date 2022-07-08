2 arrested for DUI in Chula Vista over Independence Day weekend

CHULA VISTA (KUSI) – Of the more than 2,000 drivers that passed through the sobriety checkpoint last weekend two drivers were arrested for DUI, police said Friday.

The Chula Vista Police Department conducted a driving under the influence checkpoint at 1400 block of East H Street from 6 p.m. to midnight on July 1.

There were 2,588 vehicles that traveled through the checkpoint, 596 were screened, 10 drivers took field sobriety tests, eight citations were issued for improper licensing and three vehicles were impounded.