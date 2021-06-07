2 arrested in California road rage killing of 6-year-old

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — Police in Southern California say two men have been arrested in the road rage shooting death of a 6-year-old boy last month.

The California Highway Patrol says the suspects in their 20s were taken into custody Sunday in the city of Costa Mesa.

Authorities say they are expected to be charged with murder.

Aiden Leos was shot May 21st while seated in the back seat of a car driven by his mother in the city of Orange.

The arrests came a day after a memorial service for Aiden.

He was remembered as a child with a vocabulary beyond his years who exuded warmth and tenderness.