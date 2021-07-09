2 Haitian Americans detained in slaying of Haiti president

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Haitian officials said two men believed to be Haitian Americans — one of them purportedly a former bodyguard at the Canadian Embassy in Port au Prince — have been arrested in connection with the assassination of Haiti’s president.

James Solages and Joseph Vincent were among 17 suspects detained in the brazen killing of President Jovenel Moïse by gunmen on Wednesday.

Fifteen of them are from Colombia, according to Léon Charles, chief of Haiti’s National Police.

He added that three other suspects were killed by police and eight others are on the run. Charles had earlier said seven were killed.