2 killed, 3 injured in Midway District crash, crews close southbound lanes

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Two people were killed and three others were injured in a two-vehicle crash in San Diego’s Midway area, authorities said Sunday.

The crash was reported at 9:06 p.m. Saturday on Rosecrans Street at Camino Del Rio West, said San Diego police Sgt. Kevin Gibson.

A 31-year-old man speeding in a westbound 1999 Toyota Tacoma truck in the 2900 block of Sports Arena Boulevard hit a median and went airborne, the San Diego Police Department reported.

The truck landed on top of a northbound 2015 Toyota Sienna van, in the 3800 block of Rosecrans Street, which had four occupants.

A man and a woman inside the van died at the scene. Paramedics rushed the two other people inside the van to a hospital, where their conditions were unknown.

The 31-year-old man, suffering from broken bones and other injuries, police said, was transported to an area hospital.

San Diego police urged anyone with any information regarding the crash to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

DUE TO A SERIOUS INJURY COLLISION, THE FOLLOWING TRAFFIC CLOSURES WILL BE IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE: NORTH AND SOUTHBOUND TRAFFIC ON ROSECRANS ST. FROM KURTZ ST. TO MIDWAY DR. ALL WEST AND EASTBOUND TRAFFIC ON SPORTS ARENA BLVD FROM EAST DRIVE TO PACIFIC HWY. pic.twitter.com/BR7j3RmdLN — San Diego Police Department (@SanDiegoPD) May 8, 2022