2 men face hate crime charges in Imperial Beach assault

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Police are searching for two suspects accused of assaulting a person who was covering a Black Lives Matter protest in Imperial Beach in June.

The San Diego County District Attorney’s office says felony assault and battery charges were filed against 38-year-old Jeffrey Brooks and 32-year-old Henry Brooks Junior in connection with this incident near veterans park.

Imperial Beach Mayor Pro Tem, Paloma Aguirre, joined Good Morning San Diego to discuss the incident.