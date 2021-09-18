2 of Gov. Gavin Newsom’s children test positive for COVID-19

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Two of Gov. Gavin Newsom’s young children have tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a statement released by spokesperson Erin Mellon, two out of the four Newsom children tested positive for the virus on Thursday. The rest of the family has since tested negative. Reports say the children are unvaccinated, as the CDC does not recommend vaccinations for children under the age of 12. The statement says it does not seem the children were exposed to the virus at school or any campaign events.

Newsom’s family is following COVID protocols, the statement continued, and the family will continue to advocate for vaccinations, and face coverings for unvaccinated individuals.