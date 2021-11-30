20-year-old Indiana woman vanishes in San Diego under mysterious circumstances

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A 20-year-old Indiana woman has been missing since she traveled to San Diego to visit her boyfriend at the beginning of November.

Lateche Norris has not been seen or heard from in three weeks.

Norris 5 feet, 8 inches tall, around 160 pounds, dark brown hair and eyes, and she is believed to have been wearing a black sweatshirt, black leggings, black and white tennis shoes, and a black and white checkered backpack on the day of her disappearance.

Norris was last seen at a 7-Eleven store at 222 Park Blvd. in Downtown on Nov. 4.

On Nov. 5, her mother, Cheryl Walker, said that Norris had called her in distress from a stranger’s phone and said she got into an argument with her boyfriend, Joseph “Joey” Smith, the night before.

Norris said she would call her mother back, but never did.

The San Diego Police Department has opened up a missing person case, however, the mother has criticized the department for not doing enough to find her daughter.

At this time, SDPD does not consider Norris at-risk.

Before Thanksgiving, Walker, along with Norris’ father and stepfather traveled from Indiana to San Diego to look for her.

People with information on Norris’ whereabouts are encouraged to email FindLateche@gmail.com or call the San Diego Police Department at 619-531-2446 reference case number 21-501043.

The family of missing 20-year-old Lateche Norris, who hasn’t been seen or heard from since early November, is extremely worried and believes she may be in danger. Do you have any information that could help locate Lateche? #Dateline https://t.co/a9FtaW86r0 pic.twitter.com/pywBoFqUiv — Dateline NBC (@DatelineNBC) November 24, 2021