20-Year-Old Man Injured in Head-On Collision in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A 20-year-old man suffered a broken left femur in a head-on collision Wednesday evening in the North City neighborhood of San Diego.

The victim was driving a 1999 blue Mazda Miata convertible eastbound in the 14900 block of Via De La Valle at 3:51 p.m. and drove into the two-way center lane where he passed in front of a silver 2022 Chevrolet Volt EV driven by a 16-year-old girl heading westbound, said San Diego Police Department Officer Robert Heims.

Both drivers veered into the westbound lane to avoid a collision but collided head on, Heims said.

The Mazda driver also suffered several other fractures and was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The Chevrolet driver complained of having pain but was not taken to a hospital.

Heims said drugs or alcohol were not a factor in the crash.

The San Diego Police Department Traffic Division is investigating the collision. Anyone with information related to it was asked to call 858- 495- 7800 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.