2004 Olympics trainee weighs in on athletes mental toll

The Olympics, the biggest sporting event yet, got postponed to July 23 2021 and many athletes around the world do not know if they can or will be able to attend.

Chula Vista’s Tom Green knows exactly how that feels like. Back in 2004, Green trained at the Chula Vista Training Facility for the 2004 Olympic games, training to compete in the 100 meter sprints. After an injury that stopped his training, Green said goodbye to his Olympic dream.

Tom Green chats with our Maddison Sinclair explaining the mental toll this has on an athlete.