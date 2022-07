2007 Silver Pigskin Finalist and NFL Veteran Jamar Taylor hosts 3rd annual youth football camp at alma mater Helix HS





A full circle moment indeed! 2007 Silver Pigskin Finalist and Helix alum Jamar Taylor using his 7 years in the NFL and teaching the youngsters on his home turf at Helix.

We catch up with Jamar, his fellow teammate of the past at Helix and NFL veteran Levine Toilolo, and a few young athletes on what the camp means to them.