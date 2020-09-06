2008 Silver Pigskin Winner Tyler Gaffney talks about being the challenges of being a multi-sport athlete

Tyler Gaffney, is one of the best multi-sport players to come out of San Diego in a quite awhile. Playing for Cathedral Catholic then starring at Stanford playing football and baseball.

He elaborated about student-athletes having to make a really tough decision this fall with the Coronavirus Pandemic postponing all high school sports until the spring.

Gaffney, chimes in giving advice to athletes moving forward during a very tough time.