2015 Silver Pigskin Finalist and Super Bowl LVI champion Terrell Burgess gets honored at San Marcos High School

Terrell Burgess can now add Super Bowl champion to his resume after the Rams took home the victory in Super Bowl LVI. But, he is also a San Marcos Knight, 2015 Silver Pigskin finalist, and Utah Ute. All places that have shaped him into the person he is today.

San Marcos high school showing their gratitude to the champion with a celebration showing how proud they are of him and his accomplishments.