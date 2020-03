2020 AmpSurf ISA World Para Surfing Championships wraps up in Kellog Park today

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The 2020 AmpSurf ISA World Para Surfing Championships wrapped up in Kellog Park today. This championship is the largest international surfing contest for surfers with physical challenges in the world.

KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon went over to La Jolla to get details on the event. She even got an interview with the Founder and President of AmpSurf, Dana Cummings.