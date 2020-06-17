2020 Honor Bowl cancelled due to coronavirus

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Honor Group, Inc., a non-profit that educates students, coaches, and community about patriotism while raising money for injured, ill and wounded veterans, announced that the eleventh annual Honor Bowl is canceled for 2020.

The Board of Directors of The Honor Group Inc, organizers of the Honor Bowl have determined that due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the 2020 Honor Bowl is canceled.

At this time the California Interscholastic Federation is “prepared to offer alternative calendars if it is determined by July 20 that Fall sports may not start as scheduled due to ongoing public health and safety concerns.”

Founder of the Honor Bowl, Mark Soto, joined Good Morning San Diego to discuss the canceled event.