2020 Miramar Air Show has been cancelled due to coronavirus pandemic





MIRAMAR (KUSI) – The 2020 Miramar Air Show that had been scheduled for Sept. 25-27 has been canceled due to public health risks associated with the coronavirus pandemic, it was announced Monday.

“While we had initially hoped to host the show and help usher in a reopened San Diego, there are still a great many risks posed with a mass gathering of this size and scale to do it in a way that ensures our guests absolute safety,” said Col. Charles Dockery, commanding officer of Marine Corps Air Station Miramar. “It remains a prudent choice to look ahead to 2021 and make it better than ever.”

The largest military air show in the world is typically one of the largest single public events in San Diego, drawing more than 500,000 aviation enthusiasts from around the world.

Canceling the event “is a disappointment to us as well as many across the world, but the safety of our Marines and fellow San Diegans must come first,” a message on the base’s Twitter feed reads.

“Even with this cancellation, our team at the #1Airshow hopes to bring something special for you later this fall. It won’t be the show we’ve all come to know, but we will bring the best of Marine aviation and our civilian performers to you this September. Stand by for #2020Vision.”

The official press release announcing the cancellation from MCAS Miramar is below:

