2020 North County Walk to End Alzheimer’s is happening on September 26th

There will be two annual Walks to End Alzheimer’s and of course, with social distancing the order of the day, it will be much different this year.

All participants will be walking on their streets, in their neighborhoods, and all communicating with each other by the Walk to End Alzheimer’s App.

Lynn Solorzano, a walker who lost her dad to Alzheimer’s two and a half years ago, joined Good Morning San Diego to discuss the walk.

There is no registration fee to attend the September 26 North County Walk to End Alzheimer’s, however if you raise $100, you get a Walk t-shirt. Start or join a team at www.alz.org/walk.