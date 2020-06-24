2020 Switchfoot Bro-Am goes virtual

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Switchfoot Bro-Am Live Stream is an online concert raising funds and awareness for at-risk youth all across the nation.

The needs of at-risk youth in our local community and country are greater than ever, and this is your chance to sing with us and play your part. The BRO-AM streaming ticket, donations, and sponsorships all help bring immediate much-needed relief and support to: Feeding America, A Step Beyond, Challenged Athletes Foundation, Feeding San Diego, Monarch Schools Save The Music Foundation.

Switchfoot bassist Tim Foreman joined Good Morning San Diego to discuss the event.

5:00 p.m.