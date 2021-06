2021 Acura Type S in ‘Tiger Eye’





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Dave Stall and Ernie Preciado, Service Advisor, joined KUSI Studios with a 2021 Acura Type S in the color “Tiger Eye.”

This the first Type S since 2008, has 355 HP turbo-charged motor with a 10-speed transmission, and all-wheel drive.