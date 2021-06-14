2021 Charles James Education Foundation Scholarship Award recipients





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The head football coach for San Diego High School started a nonprofit to help young students in San Diego.

The Charles James Education Foundation aimed to raise funds to award scholarships toward Tuition books and room and board.

Coach James joined Good Morning San Diego to discuss the foundations class of 2021 and all the recipients being acknowledged.

James said he started his Charles James Education Foundation to set a focus on not only helping athletes but helping all students achieve their goal of not only becoming college students but helping college students.

“I started my nonprofit this year to not only help student-athletes but to help all students reach their dream of becoming a college student,” said Charles James.