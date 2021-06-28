2021 Crown City Classic set for Independence Day weekend

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Coronado’s annual 4th of July Weekend celebration will include more than 2,000 runners who will hit the pavement at the 48th annual Crown City Classic.

Race day features a variety of distances from 12k to 5k, as well as a half-mile Kids Race for children age 10 and under.

All racecourses start and finish at Tidelands Park with views of San Diego’s downtown skyline, golf course and Coronado Bridge, running along portions of the parade route and finishing along the picturesque waterfront.

Registration is open at CrownCityRun.com