2021 Holtville High School softball team wins CIF San Diego Division IV Championship





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Holtville Vikings softball team won the CIF-San Diego Section Division IV championship game back on Jun 19, 2021.

They defeated the Bayfront Charter High of Chula Vista 13-7, to win the first championship for Holtville since 1998.

The team was looking forward to their championship dinner, but it was unfortunately cancelled due to the pandemic.

Head coach Melissa Snyder, and two players, Kamryn Walker and Kaitlyn Havens, joined KUSI’s Jason Austell on Good Morning San Diego to discuss what their other options are, and share the story of their championship season.

The Holtville Tribune covered their June 19 championship season in more detail you can read here.