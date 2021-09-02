2021 Honor Bowl at Cathedral Catholic High School raises money for United States military veterans

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Tenth Honor Bowl, a National Showcase that provides top high school football programs play in an event that is ‘more than just a football game!’

Cathedral Catholic High School in beautiful Del Mar Heights of San Diego will be the host for the fourth time that we claim is the ‘home’ of the SoCal Honor Bowl.

All funds from the event will go to our military veterans.

KUSI’s Paul Rudy spoke to the co-founder of The Honor Group, Mark Soto, on Good Morning San Diego to find out more.

For more information visit: thehonorgroup.org

2021 Honor Bowl

Cathedral Catholic High School

San Diego, CA

September 3-4, 2021

Friday, September 3

Game One: Valor Christian (CO) vs Oaks Christian (CA)

Game Two: Chaminade (CA) vs Cathedral Catholic (CA)

Saturday, September 4

Game Three: American Fork (UT) vs Serra Gardena (CA)

Game Four: Sierra Canyon (CA) vs Centennial (CA)

Liberty High School

Brentwood, CA

September 10-11, 2021

Friday, September 10

Game One: Sutter Regional (Sutter, CA) vs Campolindo (Moraga, CA)

Game Two: Canyon Springs (NV) vs Liberty (CA)

Saturday, September 11

Game Three: Clovis East (Clovis, CA) vs Heritage (CA)

Game Four: Pleasant Valley (CA) vs Menlo-Atherton (CA)

Game Five: Liberty (CA) vs Clayton Valley (Concord, CA)